Postponed Tokyo Olympics to include contactless sport Chiri Uri

TOKYA/LAUSANNE –After confirming the postponed of this year’s Tokyo Olympics to 2021, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has further decided to headline the event with the inclusion of popular South Asian sport ‘Chiri Uri’. In a statement, IOC said the decision was taken keeping in mind the aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee maintained that Chiri Uri’s contactless nature ensured that it is given prominence. The IOC further underlined that, should there come such a need, it is also the only sport which can be played worldwide through video link.

“The game has given us new perspective of sports, because it can be played across the globe without any athlete leaving their home,” IOC President Thomas Bach said while talking to The Dependent.

The committee dubbed the sport ‘truly astonishing’ and a ‘game-changer’, calling it “safe, secure and in accordance with social distancing policies.”

The news has bolstered the chance for Pakistan to win its first Olympic Gold Medal since 1984, given Chiri Uri’s local roots.

“We have been playing it since childhood, and it is we who shared the idea with the IOC,” revealed Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt General (retd) Lt General (Retd), Syed Arif Hasan, wihle talking to The Dependent.

The POA has further revealed that the idea has been welcomed by other countries. “We will be arranging online classes for the training of athletes across the world. And we are confident that Pakistan will win the Gold Medal,” Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Arif Hasan added.