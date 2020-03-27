Panic and covid

In this panic situation federal government is still doing politics upon COVID-19. Today when all party conference chairman of all parties came and attended on video link. But PM ran after telling his point of view which was very shocking moment for whole nation and for media also. Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party bilawal Bhutto zardari said that we are ready to work together. And they are working together. But PM’s attitude was not responsible today. He needs to improve himself. I think all parties should cooperate with each other and PM should also behave maturely upon them. This is just not issue of one province. This is issue of whole Pakistan. Please pay some attention for nation.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana