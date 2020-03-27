Maria B launches ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ khaki collection

LAHORE – Fashion mogul Maria Butt, aka Maria B, launched her latest lawn collection on Friday, entitled ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aya’ – a tribute to her husband who successfully initiated a revolution against the oppressive forces, on behalf of the entire demographic that the couple belongs to.

Channeling the trademark charm, grace and superficiality, Maria B’s latest collection was conspicuous in its use of the khaki colour throughout, harmonising the grandeur and elegance of the liberators of the nation – and of her husband.

Along with the clothing range, the military and war themed jewellery was also a fitting tribute. Maria B further announced a range of matching boots that will go with the ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ collection.

Further describing her collection, while talking to The Dependent, Maria B said: “It’s ready-to-go lawn, which offers 10 designs in khaki variations. The 30 new prints exhibit some of our best stitched and unstitched fabrications,” she said.

Maria B expressed hope that the latest collection catches on, and will actively participate in its spread.

“We know what catches on, and how to spread it. And we’re confident that this tribute only needs one push, and will infectiously spread throughout the country,” she maintained.