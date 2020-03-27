Lahore colony locked down after COVID-19 outbreak; govt denies

LAHORE: Amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases in Punjab, especially Lahore, the Punjab government has reportedly put a residential area in the provincial capital under lockdown after “a massive increase in the COVID-19 cases” in the area.

The government and police, however, denied sealing off the Imamia Colony.

According to a resident, Malik Imran, the colony was sealed off by the police who directed the people not to leave their houses. He also claimed that death was also reported in the locality.

Another man accused the health department of playing down the situation and said the government failed to screen people returning from Iran which led to the outbreak in the colony.

“The health department is hiding the actual number of the cases,” he said, urging the higher-ups to take notice of the cases.

According to an audio clip viral on social media, a purported sub-inspector stationed at Shahdara Police Station could be heard telling someone to stay away from Imamia Colony due to higher number of cases in the colony. As per the clip, a patient also died of the virus and at least 80 per cent people were infected in the colony.

Shahdara Police denied this and said they didn’t seal the area, whereas the health secretary and his spokesperson remained unavailable despite many calls.

Punjab government spokesperson Mussarat Jamsheed said it was all rumours. “All the areas are under observation and we are not hiding anything from the public,” the official said while asking people not to panic.