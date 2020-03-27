KP sees 15-20pc hike in prices of basic commodities

PESHAWAR: Due to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s coronavirus prevention lockdown across the province, the prices of basic commodities have increased by 10 to 15 per cent, increasing the financial burden on the public.

Despite clear instructions from the provincial and federal governments, the district administration failed to control commodity prices amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Peshawar, traders have increased the prices of pulses, flour, beef, sugarcane by Rs 20-30 per kilogramme without the approval of the district administration.

On retail outlets, ghee price has been increased from Rs 170 per to Rs 190 per kg, Dal Mash has been increased from Rs25-30 per kg. Similarly, the price of sugar has also increased to Rs 90 per/kg– an increase of Rs10.

Farid Khan, a resident of Peshawar, said that despite the vast availability of vegetables in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, shopkeepers have increased prices by up to 20 per cent. He demanded the provincial government and district administration to take effective measures to bring the prices down.

Another citizen said that due to the incompetence of drug inspectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prices of medicine have been raised by 40 percent. The citizen said that amid the coronavirus crises, the medical stores’ owners have devised their own rates of medicine while the government officials aren’t ready to take proper action.

Citizens urged the government to direct the food department, district administration, and drug inspectors to perform duties diligently and take effective actions against the hoarders.

Amin Khan, a Peshawar businessman, told Pakistan Today that the countrywide lockdowns have led to a rise in prices, as the free movement of goods across the country is stopped. He said that the prices have increased not only in Peshawar but across the country.

Khan said that they’ve no other alternative but to increase the prices and asked the government to ensure a sufficient supply of daily use commodities to markets.

When contacted, Peshawar Assistant Commissioner Sara Rahman said that she cannot provide an official statement in this regard.