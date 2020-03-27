Hajj delay

Saudi Arabia has told Pakistan not to prepare a Hajj agreement as the coronavirus continues to spread across the world. Saudi Arabia Hajj Minister Dr Saleh bin Taher Benten told the Pakistani government in a letter written on Thursday that there should be no agreement till the coronavirus situation is clear. He wrote that the Saudi government is taking measures to remain careful.

The Saudi minister said the kingdom is closely monitoring the situation and will tell Pakistan about any updates relating to Hajj arrangements.

ZAIYAN AHMED KHAN

KARACHI