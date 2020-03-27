Govt says no plan to ban newspapers, TV channels

ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Akbar Durrani said there was no proposal under consideration regarding a ban on newspapers or electronic media in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a conversation with IMI news agency, the secretary said contrary to the reports, the newspapers do not spread coronavirus.

“The importance of media increased immensely especially in the aftermath of the outbreak of COVID-19 because these were authentic sources of communicating accurate information to masses,” he added.

He said that the media should launch a special campaign to create awareness among the masses concerning the coronavirus pandemic.