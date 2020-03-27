Govt rules out increase in gas tariff

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday ruled out any increase in gas tariff, saying the government will not put additional burden on gas consumers.

In a video message after a meeting on the energy sector held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Firdous said the PM wanted steps to facilitate the gas consumers under recently announced economic relief package.

It may be mentioned here that the government introduced Rs1.2 trillion package to mitigate the economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting decided that reforms would be introduced in the gas sector to resolve the problems faced by the consumers, the SAPM said, adding the Economic Coordination Committee will take up the reforms issues in its meeting.

In order to meet the gas requirement in the country, the government decided the supply to the industrial and commercial sectors would be met from other sources, including the LNG and LPG.

She said the gas companies were asked to set up consumer facilitation centres as early as possible. She further said that heads of gas companies were directed to cut costs and take concrete measures to eliminate gas theft and reduce line losses.