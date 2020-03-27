Govt dissolved after ban on unnecessary gatherings

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan continues to observe partial lockdown to counter the coronavirus pandemic, with unnecessary movements remaining halted across the country, the government has also decided to dissolve itself. The decision goes with the orders issued to ban unnecessary gatherings.

According to sources, the summary of the decision has been prepared and will be presented before the federal cabinet in the next session, which will not take place since the cabinet and the parliament have naturally been dissolved.

Pakistan Army and security officials have been deployed in this regard and cases are being lodged against those who are violating the lockdown. Inter and intra party movement has been banned, whereas all small and big markets for horse trading have been closed.

Experts have lauded the move, praising the government for taking prompt action to disband a gathering that is neither needed nor helpful given the ongoing crisis.

“Government by definition is a group of people with the authority to govern a country or state. In that regard, this any elected government has been an unnecessary gathering for a while now,” said Defence Analyst Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib while talking to The Dependent.