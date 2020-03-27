Federal govt awaiting fatwa that allows it to save human lives

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi urged Islamic scholars to take urgent action and issue a fatwa allowing federal government to curb the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

The president made the request after Grand Imam Shaikh of Jamia Al Azhar and Supreme Council in Egypt issued a fatwa regarding the matter, saying that it is okay for the government to save human lives, especially in the middle of a health crisis.

President Alvi, who has approached the scholars for guidance, said the religious scholars should act urgently given that a pandemic has been declared, with over 1,200 already affected in Pakistan.

The president on Thursday held a video conference with ulema from various schools of thought to discuss the situation and sought their cooperation to allow the government to save the masses.

“More than 80 Ulema joined this meeting. It was decided that saving human lives isn’t the number one priority, but Govt in this crisis can ask the number of deaths due to negligence to be limited even to a handful. A consensus like this is far better than unilateral action,” tweeted President Alvi on Thursday.

The president has also requested the ulema that if they can’t give the government full authority to save lives, they should at least allow the government to save the government.