Asad Umar replaces Shaikh as energy committee head

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has been appointed as the new chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Energy, replacing the PM’s finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The federal government on Thursday reconstituted the Cabinet Committee on Energy over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Umar had previously served as the finance minister for about eight months, from Aug 20, 2018, to April 18, 2019. After his removal, he refused the portfolio of petroleum minister but went on to become the planning minister in December last year.

Umar was also appointed as the head of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, but he stepped down from the post after being appointed as the federal minister.