Ulema urge people to worship at homes

LAHORE: Leading ulema of the country, in a joint communique issued at the Governor’s House here on Thursday, urged people to stay at their homes and offer five-time prayers inside to protect themselves against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, 20 supreme ulema from all schools of thought including Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed the post-coronavirus pandemic situation in the country, the government’s measures, public advisories and role of ulema.

Ulema including PUC Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Chief Senator Proffesor Sajid, Jamia Asharfia Chief Maulana Fazal Rahim, Jamia Naeemia Chief Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Badshahi Mosque’s Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, Maulana Abdul Mulk, Pir Sahibzada Raza Muhammad, Dr Mumtaz-ul-Hassan Bharvi, Maulana Muhammad Amir, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Sahibzada Abdul Mustafa, Allama Niaz Hussain Naqvi, Pir Nazim Hussain Shah, Maulana Afzal Hussain Haideri, Maulana Sahibzada Fazal Rahim, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Director General Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, and others met the Punjab governor on the occasion.

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah was also present.

The ulema assured the government of their fullest cooperation in the implementation of its advisories regarding safety from coronavirus, and also paid tribute to medical experts, doctors and paramedical staff for their role in the war against coronavirus.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that all segments of society were united in the national cause and would save 220 million people from the pandemic together. He said it was necessary for people to stay home because when they came out of their houses then it would be difficult to protect themselves from coronavirus.

He thanked the ulema for standing by the government in fighting out the dreadful virus and playing their role in creating awareness on the performance of worshipping.

The governor said if people did not pay heed to the government’s appeal of staying at home, the government would be forced to take stern action to save the public.

He said the opposition should not play politics because this was the time to save Pakistan from an Italy-like situation.