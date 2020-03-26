Two more areas in capital sealed after positive coronavirus cases emerge

–People of Shahzad Town advised to go into self-quarantine, get tested on priority

–Whole city being disinfected

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday sealed two more localities of the federal capital, including Rimsha Colony in H-9 Sector and Shahzad Town, following the reports of two confirmed coronavirus cases.

“Pursuant to the recently confirmed reports of individuals infected with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) residing in Rimsha Colony H-9 and Shahzad Town, the entire areas falling in these localities are hereby sealed forthwith exercise of powers conferred under Epidemic Disease Act (1958), in the larger public interest and to prevent the widespread outbreak of the virus,” a notification issued by the administration said.

“Moreover, Islamabad Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army are requested to cordon off above mentioned area to ensure the public’s safety,” it added.

It may be noted here that Kot Hathial Union Council (UC) in Barakahu has already been sealed after a few pew persons were confirmed as COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, a senior ICT administration official told APP that Faisal Mahmmod, resident of Shahzad Town who had recently attended a religious congregation, got himself tested after feling symptoms of COVID-19 and it came out positive. When the administration got information about him last night, they checked his history and immediately acted by partially sealing the area surrounding his house.

“However, the whole area was sealed when it was reported that Faisal Mahmood had attended his mother-in-law’s funeral. A health team is tracing the persons whom he met after his return from the religious congregation,” the official said.

He said the administration had advised the people of Shahzad Town to go into self-quarantine, besides getting themselves tested. “We have told them to call on the helpline 1166 in case of any emergency,” he added

HIGH DENSITY AREAS DISINFECTED:

Meanwhile, the city administration disinfected high-density and infected areas of the city to stop the spread of the disease that has been contracted by over a thousand people across the country.

“The special operation by both the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was initiated from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, Sector G-8 and led to busy areas of Islamabad,” a senior ICT officer told APP, adding that the operation was supervised by the chief commissioner and Islamabad mayor.

He said 20 vehicles, each carrying around 14,000 liters of disinfectant, were used to wash major roads and heavy populated areas including hospitals and markets. “The most dangerous zone in Islamabad, including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Barah Kahu, Shahzad Town and Rimsha Colony, H-9 were also disinfected during the campaign,” he added.

“Tomorrow, we will visit the major markets and marakiz in all sectors to wash them as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus,” he added.

On the occasion, the city managers urged the citizens to cooperate with the authorities and avoid unnecessary movements during the prevailing situation.