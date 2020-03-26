Shaukat Khanum CEO appointed PM Imran’s focal person on coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan (PM) on Wednesday appointed Shaukat Khanum Hospital Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faisal Sultan as his lead and focal person of COVID-19.

According to a notification shared by Tania Aidrus, Dr Sultan will “provide direct input and guidance to the National Coordination Committee and will reach out to all the stakeholders to get their input and recommend steps that can be taken for the prevention of the disease on the basis available data”.

The newly-appointed focal person will also make recommendations for the resource creation for care and treatment of individuals suffering from the virus.

Dr Sultan will also create a group of experts who will provide recommendations on improving Pakistan’s corona response and “channel” solutions to the NCC and the PM.

The notification also stated that Dr Sultan will work in an “honourary capacity” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking forward to working with Dr. Faisal Sultan @fslsltn to tackle the #COVID19 pandemic. We must all come together to fight against this virus. Please do your bit by staying home and staying safe to support the government in eradicating this menace! pic.twitter.com/Rp5BuDKw0q — Tania Aidrus (@taidrus) March 25, 2020

Head of the prime minister’s ‘Digital Pakistan’ initiative said that she was looking forward to working with Dr Sultan to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aidrus also urged everyone to come together to fight the virus. “Please do your bit by staying home and staying safe to support the government in eradicating this menace!” said the PM’s aide.

Dr Sultan’s appointment comes as the number of confirmed cases in Pakistan surged to 1,102.

Globally, 198 countries have been affected, more than 21,000 people have died and more than 47,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.