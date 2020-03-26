Sarai Alamgir sealed after emergence of six coronavirus cases in area

GUJRAT: The Sarai Alamgir administration on Thursday imposed a complete lockdown in the Simbli village, a tehsil of Sarai Alamgir after six coronavirus cases were reported in the area.

As per details, the Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir has sealed Simbli village after six COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday.

According to details, a heavy contingent of police reached the area to impose the lockdown, in addition to directing people through loudspeakers to stay in their respective homes as they would be screened for the virus by health department teams.

The assistant commissioner said that recently a man who came from Spain to Simbli village has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Union Council (UC) Kot Hathial in the Bhara Kahu region of the federal capital was sealed after fears of the area being a hotbed for coronavirus gain steam.

The decision was taken after 11 coronavirus suspects were shifted to healthcare facilities from the proximity of Kot Hathial.

The suspects are said to be from a religious organisation and were residing in the area, their place of residence has already been sealed.

Six of the initial 11 suspects have tested positive for coronavirus while the rest of the reports are yet to be received.

It may be noted that nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 1,102 with 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in the country on Thursday morning.

According to the National Command and Control Centre for the novel coronavirus, there are 417 corona patients in Sindh, 323 in Punjab, 131 in Balochistan, 84 Gilgit-Baltistan, 121 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 in Islamabad and one in Azad Kashmir.

Ulema urge people to worship at homes