Rabbani wants financial transparency through weekly CCI meeting

Former Senate chairman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Raza Rabbani on Thursday urged the government to hold the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting every week to ensure transparency in the financial agreements with the global lenders.

The PPP leader said the government has approached the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank for more loans to mitigate the disastrous effect of coronavirus on the economy.

The former Senate chairman went on to say that the government had previously avoided making the financial agreements public. He said that a session of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) should be held every week, where details of the agreements, transactions and other details should be presented.

The progress of the CCI sessions should then be put forth in the parliament, he added.

“The government and the National Disaster Management Authority should present weekly reports before the parliament,” said the veteran politician.