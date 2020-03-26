PM launches mobile app to equip capital dwellers for pandemic survival

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that the government is launching a mobile application will equip people in the federal capital to survive during the pandemic by enabling them to benefit from various online services at their doorstep.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the mobile app here at the PM Office on Wednesday, he said it would be replicated across the country after its implementation in the federal capital.

The Islamabad Administration would provide 43 different online services through the app in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The prime minister also added that the provision of such facilities in the country would take Pakistan into the 21st century.

He regretted that no facilities were provided to the common people in the past and they were compelled to run one door to door or stand in long queues for getting basic services.

Further, Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman briefed the prime minister about the app’s services.

He said the app will feature services such as e-Police, emergency services, payment of utility bills, notifications verification, city guide, issuance of domicile, CNIC, land fard, arms license, vehicle registration, token tax, birth and death certificates etc.

He also said that information related to coronavirus had been added in the application and a complaint against any medical store could be registered for selling masks and other related equipment at exorbitant prices.