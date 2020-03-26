NAB gets more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday, while hearing the NAB case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, gave Bureau one-month extension to file a reference against the accused in the Narowal Sports City case.

Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing without the suspect as the PML-N leader did not appear in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The accountability court had earlier directed the anti-corruption watchdog to file reference in the aforementioned case till March 26.

The PML-N leader has been alleged of misuse of power in the case.

Iqbal was released after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted his bail petition in February.