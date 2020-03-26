Haha, it was all just a social experiment, sillies, says nervous Maria B

A nervous Maria B has revealed in a latest online video press conference that the recent episode involving the arrest of her husband by the Punjab Police did not, in fact, take place, and it was actually a social experiment.

“Do you think I’d be this inhuman, guys? That I would let my cook, who serves us every day, go on a bus back to his hometown on a bus, all the while infecting everyone along the way,” she asked, while nervously giggling. “Haha, no, of course, not.”

“This was all just a social experiment. It was meant to highlight, a) that you shouldn’t do such a thing and b) that the elite aren’t entitled to different treatment for violating certain rules that there is clarity about,” she said.

“This whole enactment was so convincing that it seems to have fooled everyone, including the Punjab Police and our chef himself,” she said.

“It was all just an act, you dum-dums,” she said. “How difficult is that to believe?”

“Seriously, is it difficult to believe, or do we have to try something else?”