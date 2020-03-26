Govt using modern technology to facilitate people, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that delivery of over 40 facilities to masses at their doorsteps via use of modern technology is a clear proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to ease the lives of countrymen.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the SAPM said that the through people-friendly measures, the prime minister wants to created public service based effective and dynamic system. Launch of unique app by the PM was poised to enhance citizens’ access to the latest technology, she added.

Dr Firdous said that this app would help citizens find ways to solve their problems at their homes. “By using this unique app, the people would not have to visit government offices,” she said, adding that they (people) would be able to contact the concerned departments online to meet their needs.

The SAPM stressed that the entire nation would have to show unity and commitment to fight coronavirus and role of every individual in this connection was vital. With the use of this app, citizens will be able to report to the authorities if any medical store or pharmacy was selling masks at expensive rates, she added.

This app will help promote coordination and cooperation among all relevant organizations, she remarked.

She said that in addition to this, the app includes e-policing, emergency services, domicile, ID card, land revenue record, arms licenses, registration of vehicles, payment of token taxes, issuance of birth and death certificates and various other facilities.