Govt announces cash incentive for families affected by coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: The government will give a cash grant of Rs12,000 to every deserving family affected by the novel coronavirus, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Thursday.

This cash grant is part of the relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nishtar said.

The special assistant also urged every Pakistani citizen to help fight the spread of coronavirus by exhibiting national solidarity.

Nishtar further said solidarity should not only be limited to the political level and every citizen should act responsibly by adopting precautionary measures, avoiding all kinds of social gatherings and practice social distancing.

Nishtar reassured the people regarding the government’s will to make the necessary arrangements to ensure an adequate supply of food items including the wheat flour in the markets and asked them not to be worried about the availability of essential items.