Dr Yasmin urges citizens to adopt safety measures

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday urged the public to follow precautionary measures to help the government in its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a media talk following a visit to the temporary hospital built at the Expo Center, Dr Yasmin said the Punjab government is striving hard to boost its capacity to deal with the pandemic.

The minister said the quarantine facility in Kalu Shah Kaku can accommodate 1,200 patients. Replying to a question, she said, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is satisfied with the arrangements done so far.

Dr Yasmin said it is necessary for the masses to stay at their homes as this is the only way to halt the spread.

Last week, Buzdar had approved a 900-bed special field hospital at Expo Center. In the meeting, the chief minister had directed authorities to start purchasing beds and other medical equipment for the facility.