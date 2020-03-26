Chinese model key for Pakistan to contain virus: report

ISLAMABAD: To combat the novel coronavirus, Pakistan must adopt the Chinese model to succeed against the epidemic, health experts said on Thursday.

According to a report, China is credited by the World Health Organization (WHO) for effective response and speedy measures to reduce the impacts of COVID-19, which allows Pakistan and the entire world to contain the further spread of the disease.

In the face of the virus, China put at least 50 million people under mandatory quarantine in Hubei province to save the rest of the world. China built temporary hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 treatment in Wuhan, sent healthcare workers from around the country to Hubei to care for the sick and traced confirmed cases.

China also closed schools, businesses and theaters, and canceled all kinds of gathering including sporting events.

Since Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, was put on lockdown on Jan 23, government officials across the province gradually ramped up efforts to keep residents inside their houses.

Apartment compounds allowed people to go in and out through one gate, each household was permitted to only send one person out once every three days to purchase groceries. People were ordered to take a temperature check at the entrance.

The Hubei government ordered community officials to enforce “the strictest, around-the-clock, closed-end management” of all residential complexes, requiring purchasers of cold medicine to disclose their temperature, address and identification number at the pharmacy.

To further cut down on people’s needs to leave their houses, many community officials bought and delivered groceries and medication for the residents in their jurisdiction.

Many cities carried out fine management in which large neighborhoods were changed into smaller grid-like units responsible for enforcing regulations.

Community workers screened each person’s temperature as they entered the complex. They were allowed to call the local police for backup if anyone refused to cooperate with temperature checks or quarantine orders.

China also used a number of apps designed to record the whereabouts of millions of travelers. Some cities required passengers to provide their names, phone numbers and traveling history to local authorities before disembarking from trains or planes.

State industries redirected production toward essential goods and medical supplies. Workers who could work from home were ordered to do so. “At no point were daily necessities hard to come by — yes, even toilet paper,” it said.

The report noted that Pakistan both at federal and provincial levels has already started taking steps, following China’s model.