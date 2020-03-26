Anonymous heroes

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday Received “Anonymous” Donation of Rs.1 Million for the Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund.

Today I Received this anonymous donation made to “Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund”, along with a Letter from the Donor, he wrote in a Twitter post, Sharing the Letter and Cheque.

He said : Such acts of kindness strengthen our resolve to continue fighting this challenge, & reassure us that humanity stands tall during such extraordinary times!

I am a retired person of 88 years. In response to your appeal, I submit herewith a cheque of a humble amount in face of unheard and Dreadful Epidemic, read the #Letter sent to the Chief minister along with the Cheque by the Anonymous Donor

Sameen Humayun

Karachi