The Doctors’ Farce

Recently I took one of the members of my family to the Civil Hospital Turbat in order to test his blood, but we got a lamentable response from the doctor. He told us that they could not test his blood there because a satisfactory result could not be obtained in Civil Hospital Turbat. Further, he told us he would sit in a private hospital at night were we should come for blood testing. In Turbat the doctors are just passing their time in the hospital and the patients are in grave trouble. How can an underprivileged person afford to visit private hospitals for his treatment? Therefore I would like to request the concerned authorities as well as the government of Balochistan to please facilitate our government hospitals and regulate our doctors.

Mohammad Jaan Qadir

Bolan