In Sukkur, 159 pilgrims to be released from quarantine following negative test

SUKKUR: Some 159 pilgrims, who were quarantined in Sukkur following their return from virus-hit Iran, will return home today after being declared healthy, Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel said.

According to Adeel, more than 400 people returned home yesterday. All the pilgrims had tested negative for the novel coronavirus and were also by medical teams who examined them before their release.

Earlier, a patient at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) in Hyderabad tested positive, according to LUH focal person Dr Naeem Memon. However, the provincial government has not yet confirmed the case. According to Memon, the patient, who is a resident of Latifabad, had recently traveled to the United Kingdom.

Pakistan is amongst the worst-hit countries in South Asia where the number of affected people stands at 1041, with seven reported deaths. Some 18 patients have recovered so far, according to government numbers.

While the Centre is reluctant to impose a national lockdown citing potential economic fallout of such a decision, provinces and administrative units are going under strict lockdowns with the latest being Balochistan.

A day earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza had expressed the hope that the government’s strict measures will help to control the further spread of the virus in the country.

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT FROM CHINA ARRIVES IN KARACHI

Meanwhile, the first plane carrying protective equipment from China arrived at the Karachi airport at noon, a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson said.

The supplies include one million face masks, including N-95 masks, the spokesperson said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also at the airport, alongside NDMA officials.

Sindh is in a state of lockdown since Monday, which was imposed following a surge in the number of cases in the province. The lockdown is initially imposed for a period of 15 days which, the provincial government said, will be revised later on as the situation evolves.

According to the notification issued at the time, there was “a complete ban on movement of people including intercity or interprovincial travel or gatherings of any kind for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private, including all offices, public or private situated within the territorial limits” of Sindh.

Today, provincial Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah has urged Murad to take strict action against people who are violating the lockdown in order for it to be effective.

“He (Murad) should impose a curfew if he has to, this is a matter of people’s health,” he said.

Owais added that there are reports that events are still being held in some areas, defeating the purpose of a lockdown.