Evidence shows that the principal means of an exponential increase in infected cases of Novel Corona Virus, is community transmission. That is why the federal government has correctly closed down educational institutions and restricted public gatherings. But the Punjab Provincial Government absurdly requires all public Universities staff to report for duty because of the rules regarding paid leave. Why should University staff be subjected to the risk of exposure to this deadly Virus ? Are we not human beings? Moreover if University staff contract the disease the provincial government will be responsible for actually defeating the federal government’s attempt to contain the spread. Will the provincial government please apply their minds? The country is facing an unprecedented national emergency and they are following arcane rules that are counterproductive in the current situation.

Dr. Akmal Hussain

Lahore