Corporal Punishment in Schools

It is a well-established fact that teachers are the decorators of the future of their students. However, corporal punishment against the students is likely a blemish on the glory of teachers. Students are disturbed not only physically but also mentally by these erroneous actions.

In the war for grades, students are socially isolated. Students, despite being called the bright future of the nation, are being treated like animals. Actually punishment is prohibited, but still this practice is going on. Many students are depressed immensely due to their studies and many students quit school, while many commit suicide. In like manner, parents are worried about their children’s protection. Yet no actions have been taken to resolve this catastroph. That’s why I request the relevant authorities to institute a strong law against this criminal practice as soon as possible.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi