Call for prayer against coronavirus echoes from rooftops across Pakistan

Azan, the call for prayer, echoed across the country at 10 pm on Tuesday as Pakistanis appealed to Allah for his mercy to protect them from coronavirus.

Maulana Bashir Farooqui had asked all the mosques across the country to recite the call for prayer at 10 pm and had asked the people to do the same from their rooftops.

The muezzins and the people complied with Maulana Farooqui’s instructions and as a result the call for prayer was heard across the country at 10 pm.

According to Maulana Farooqui, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used to recite the Azan at the time of difficulties.

To get relief from the pain and suffering caused the by the coronavirus outbreak, Maulana Farooqui asked the nation to do the same.