Sir, through your papers here I would like to request all our Pakistan brands owners to kindly clearly differentiate between both these words ‘brands’ and ‘bullshit’. This year Pakistan is going to celebrate 71 years since independence with traditional fervor and enthusiasm. And as every independence day in Pakistan, clothes, perfumes, electronics items dealers and a number of brands launch their discount deals in the market without thinking that the real image of brands becomes cheap. For example, in the 50th year of independence, they offered a 50% discount, in the 70th year they announced a 70% discount, and for this year a 71 % discount. So my question is that on the 100th year of independence, will they will offer a 100% discount? Impossible! Alhamdulillah, Pakistan and Pakistanis are going to shine and becomes more educated in all parameters. So, please try to deliver through your brands real customer values instead of selling them bullshit.

Fayyaz Ashfaq

Karachi