ATC adjourns Rawal Lake poisoning case hearing till April 7

ISLAMABAD: The hearing in a case of mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish was adjourned till April 7 by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Wednesday due to the unavailability of lawyers.

The hearing was resumed by ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas it was revealed before the court that lawyers were not appearing before the court except urgent cases.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 7.

The court had recorded the final statement of all the accused under section 342 Cr.PC whereas final arguments of the parties were supposed to be recorded during the hearing.

Secretariat police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water. An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake whereas two other FIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under the terrorism clauses.