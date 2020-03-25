9 arrested for violating Section 144

MANSEHRA: KP police on Wednesday arrested nine people for violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which is imposed by the provincial government in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Section 144 authorizes district authorities to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area.

There is a provincewide lockdown in place till Mar 29.

Manshera District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Baloch directed police to ensure implementation on the government ban on gathering and socialization to prevent people from coronavirus outbreak.