Sindh to enter lockdown from midnight

LAHORE/KARACHI: In a bid to contain further spread of coronavirus, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Sunday to impose a complete lockdown in the province, starting at midnight tonight.

In a video message, Murad said he had consulted clerics, politicians as well as administrations following which he decided to go for the lockdown.

Separately, through a tweet, Sindh government spokesperson Senator Murtaza Wahab said that “precaution is the only way out”, impliedly justifying the lockdown.

These are testing times. We as a nation have always stood by each other in tough times, faced adversities & come out of it. #COVIDー19 has no treatment, isolation & precaution is the only way out. Support our decision for your own & your loved ones safety & well being. Thank you — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 22, 2020

During the lockdown period, Murad said, all the offices and gatherings will be closed. Additionally, those who are not required to, will not be allowed to go outside in public.

Murad further announced that law enforcement agencies will be told that if someone is out due to a necessity they should be permitted, adding that if anyone steps out they should carry their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

However, Murad clarified in case of sickness, people will be able to visit the hospital.

Some other details include:

One driver and one passenger will be allowed in a car

Essential services including food supplies will continue

There should be only three people in a car when going to the hospital

PUNJAB SEEKS ARMY DEPLOYMENT:

Meanwhile, the Punjab government requisitioned the army under Section 245 to help the provincial administration as it sought to contain the virus.

Section 245 empowers the provincial governments to requisition the Pakistan Army whose officials/troops would act in aid of civil power.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar clarified that rumors of a food shortage in the province were false and urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures as advised by the government.

Punjab joined Sindh and Balochistan who had already asked for military deployments. Yesterday, the aforementioned governments wrote to the Ministry of Interior, seeking military assistance to maintain the law and order situations in their respective provinces.

PAKISTAN REPORTS 4TH DEATH

Pakistan reported its fourth death today as the national tally rose to 646 according to government numbers.

The death was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where according to Ajmal Wazir, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, three patients have already succumbed to the pandemic.

Wazir, in a media talk on Sunday, stated: “A woman who came from Taftan, who later died while being shifted to Dera Ismail Khan, her results are back and her samples have also tested positive for coronavirus. Therefore, three deaths have been reported from the virus in KP.”

So far, KP has reported 31 cases with no change until today noon.

A day earlier, KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra had announced that the provincial government has appointed “1299 medical officers on [an] emergency basis to rapidly beef up staffing in the Health department”.

We have appointed 1299 medical officers on emergency basis to rapidly beef up staffing in the Health department in Pakhtunkhwa; critical to our fight against Corona. Insha’Allah they shall be in the field next week.#CoronavirusPandemic #CoronaVirusPakistan #KPFightsCorona — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 21, 2020

As of now, COVID-19, the codename for coronavirus disease, has affected some 308,592 people worldwide, leaving 13,069 dead.

In Asia, which is home to some of the world’s most populated countries, cases are continuing to rise as governments across the region scramble to enforce social distancing guidelines. The government’s numbers show that Pakistan is leading South Asia with the highest number of cases amid reports of ineffective quarantine procedures at the country’s Taftan border with Iran which has reported most deaths after China and Italy.