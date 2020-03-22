Punjab seeks military deployment as virus toll surges to 646

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: The Punjab government on Sunday requisitioned the army under Section 245 to help the provincial administration as it sought to contain the spread of coronavirus which has affected at least 646 people nationwide.

Section 245 empowers the provincial governments to requisition the Pakistan Army whose officials/troops would act in aid of civil power.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar clarified that rumors of a food shortage in the province were false and urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures as advised by the government.

Punjab joined Sindh and Balochistan who had already asked for military deployments. Yesterday, the Balochistan and Sindh governments wrote to the Ministry of Interior as they sought military assistance to maintain the law and order situations in their respective provinces.

PAKISTAN REPORTS 4TH DEATH

Pakistan reported its fourth death today as the national tally rose to 646 according to government numbers.

The death was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where according to Ajmal Wazir, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, three patients have already succumbed to the pandemic.

Wazir, in a media talk on Sunday, stated: “A woman who came from Taftan, who later died while being shifted to Dera Ismail Khan, her results are back and her samples have also tested positive for coronavirus. Therefore, three deaths have been reported from the virus in KP.”

So far, KP has reported 31 cases with no change until today noon.

A day earlier, KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra had announced that the provincial government has appointed “1299 medical officers on [an] emergency basis to rapidly beef up staffing in the Health department”.

We have appointed 1299 medical officers on emergency basis to rapidly beef up staffing in the Health department in Pakhtunkhwa; critical to our fight against Corona. Insha’Allah they shall be in the field next week.#CoronavirusPandemic #CoronaVirusPakistan #KPFightsCorona — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 21, 2020

As of now, COVID-19, the codename for coronavirus disease, has affected some 308,592 people worldwide, leaving 13,069 dead.

In Asia, which is home to some of the world’s most populated countries, cases are continuing to rise as governments across the region scramble to enforce social distancing guidelines. The government’s numbers show that Pakistan is leading South Asia with the highest number of cases amid reports of ineffective quarantine procedures at the country’s Taftan border with Iran which has reported most deaths after China and Italy.

CALLS FOR LOCKDOWN:

While Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out lockdown “as least for now”, a panic-stricken Pakistan is slowly heading towards a total lockdown. Yesterday, as part of its strategy, the government suspended international flights, initially, for a period of two weeks to contain the potential spread of the virus.

While provinces and administrative units including Azad Kashmir government have taken measures short of lockdown, calls for a complete lockdown are constantly being made by the opposition quarters as well as the civil society.

Chairing a meeting today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government is moving towards imposing a lockdown.

“I will make every such decision required to [protect] people’s lives. I will announce an important decision in the evening which will be in the people’s favor,” he said in the meeting which was attended by provincial ministers and police officials.

According to official numbers, the majority of Pakistan’s cases have been reported in Sindh.

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urged the government to impose a lockdown, saying a delay [in lockdown] will make it difficult to deal with the situation.