PM Imran to address nation on virus outbreak today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today in view of the “challenge posed by the coronavirus situation in the country.”

The news was shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan through a tweet.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آج کرونا وائرس کے حوالے سے درپیش چیلنج کے تناظر میں قوم سے اہم خطاب کریں گے۔#COVID2019 #PMIK — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 22, 2020

Following the telecast of his address, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza will give his daily live media update on coronavirus which, initially, was due at 12:30 PM but was delayed following the announcement of the premier’s address.

Update: We have delayed our live update because of PM message. We will provide the update after the PM message is telecasted. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 22, 2020

Pakistan has so far reported 646 cases with 4 confirmed deaths. The majority of cases were reported in Sindh.

This will be the prime minister’s second address within a week on the pandemic that has killed over 13,000 people worldwide.

In his previous address on Tuesday, the prime minister had asked the nation to prepare for an epidemic in the country but ruled out locking down cities to fight the disease.

“I want to tell all of you, this virus will spread,” the premier had said, adding, “but you don’t need to panic.”

He had revealed the government had been in contact with the Chinese and Irani governments since outbreaks occurred in the two countries.

Speaking about the coronavirus situation around the world, he had observed that the US, Italy and the United Kingdom reacted differently to the virus. “However,” he observed, “Pakistan cannot afford the same response as European countries.”

“Our economic situation is very fragile,” he had said. “If we close down the country, what will happen to the poor? People will die of hunger here.”

Imran had reiterated that his government took the difficult decision to prohibit public gatherings and ban events where the public showed up in huge numbers such as the Pakistan Super League (PSL), referring towards the decision made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the same day to postpone the league for an indefinite period of time.

Counting all the measures, he had, however, ruled out any possibility of a country-wide lockdown citing potential economic outfall of such a decision. However, the opposition quarters and the civil society have since been calling for a complete lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been most vocal in this regard. Mr Bhutto-Zardari has called for a nationwide lockdown time and again with the latest being yesterday.