Are others deciding what subjects are better for our future?

Nowadays, as education is widespread and many advancements are made there also comes new jobs meaning new ideas, new problems. What can I do, and is this really right for me? Do I really want to do this? As segregation of careers began so did urging specific fields. A good example of this is engineers and doctors. It can also be illustrated by popular culture. Many famous movies have hinted that many engineers are simply doing it to please someone, mainly their parents. All because of prejudice and strict enforcement. For doctors and mainly medical related jobs eg nurses, regret their decision at least once in their life. This could be due to our colonial mindset but that is a story for another day. This all could’ve been prevented with simple communication. Here is where A Penny for your thoughts comes in— A Penny for Your Thoughts is a project made to spread the idea of individuality, self-improvement and independence. It strives to help students find their own path and to create new opportunities for themselves and urges parents to encourage, not enforce. It wishes to create a place for people to dream and make their dreams a reality rather than remain in somebody else’s want. We wish to guide parents to let their children select the subjects of their own choice so that in the future, they can live without regretting their choice. For students, they should try their best to stay with their choices and voice out their opinion about the subjects they want to choose in their o levels or matric. According to us, if everyone chooses the subjects of their own choice then later in life they would not regret their choice and would happily pursue the career of their choice.

Zainab Virk

Lahore