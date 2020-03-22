No lockdown, isolate yourself, Imran says

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday again ruled out the possibility of lockdown as he sought to calm the nation amid challenges posed by the coronavirus situation in the country.

In a brief, pre-recorded address broadcasted live on mainstream as well as social media, the prime minister called on the citizenry to exercise self-isolation “as much as possible” to contain the spread.

“If you feel any symptoms of flu, it is better to avoid going out so that the virus does not spread to the elderly,” he said, adding that this would enable the healthcare system to take care of the people. He also said that people should show self-discipline to “win this war against the virus”.

The premier further said that if Pakistan’s situation was as bad as Italy, he would have imposed lockdown immediately. However, he noted, Pakistan’s financial situation does not allow this since there are daily wagers who have to be taken care of.

“The countries […] the developed countries, which imposed a [complete] lockdown, are rich economies,” he said, adding, “They have money, food supplies and resources to sustain [prolong lockdowns].”

“If you [the masses] cooperate with us [the government], we will overcome [this] difficult time like China.”

Pakistan’s virus tally currently stands at 646 with four confirmed deaths. Five people have recovered so far, according to government figures. Globally, the virus has affected at least 308,720 people, leaving 13,071 dead. Some 95,838 people have recovered so far.

Imran said that the pandemic has his full attention and that of his team. “All my team is thinking right now is how to tackle this [coronavirus].”

The premier announced that he will address the nation again on Tuesday with a plan for the industrial sector without further divulging into details.

“I want to assure you we’re working very hard […] I will announce on Tuesday a comprehensive plan for the industrial sector,” he said.

LOCKDOWNS NOT ENOUGH TO CONTAIN VIRUS: WHO

Meanwhile, World Health Organization’s (WHO) Chief Executive Director Mike Ryan said that countries can’t simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, adding that public health measures are needed to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on.

“What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them,” Mike Ryan said in an interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“The danger right now with the lockdowns […] if we don’t put in place the strong public health measures now when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up.”

Ryan said that the examples of China, Singapore and South Korea, which coupled restrictions with rigorous measures to test every possible suspect, provided a model for Europe, which, the WHO said, has replaced Asia as the epicenter of the pandemic.

“Once we’ve suppressed the transmission, we have to go after the virus. We have to take the fight to the virus,” Ryan said.

Much of Europe and the United States have followed China and introduced drastic restrictions to fight the new coronavirus, with most workers told to work from home and schools, bars, pubs and restaurants being closed.

In Pakistan, the opposition quarters and the civil society are constantly calling for a lockdown.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been most vocal in this regard. Mr Bhutto-Zardari has reiterated the call time and again with the latest being yesterday.

Pakistan must move towards a #lockdown. Every hour, every day that we delay is going to make dealing with the pandemic more difficult. We’re already late, should’ve done it earlier, need decisive action ASAP to mitigate this crisis now. 1/3 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 21, 2020

In Sindh, where Mr Bhutto’s party is in power, the government has announced a complete lockdown, starting from midnight tonight.