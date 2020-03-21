Workers for Japan

Neglect by PM’s Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis

The Japanese Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Shindo Yusuke, has complained about the government’s failure to send any of the skilled workers or technical interns it had promised in a Memorandum of Cooperation between the two countries signed in March 2019. Japan plans to recruit 345,000 skilled workers and technical interns from all over the world in 14 different fields from 11 countries. No quota has been set for Pakistan, allowing it to take up as many of the 345,000 openings as it can. However, while 2000 have been sent by other countries not a single Pakistani has gone.

With Pakistan’s traditional market for labour (and remittances of vital foreign exchange), the Middle East, likely to dry up, especially after the dislocations there because of plummeting oil prices. To ignore this opening is mind-boggling, and speaks volumes about the interest of PM’s Overseas Pakistanis Adviser Zulfi Bukhari, who seems to have seen his being given ministerial rank merely as an opportunity of getting the National Accountability Bureau to drop the investigation against him, and to get his name taken off the Exit Control List. While having a finger in every government pie, when it came to something that would actually be of service to the country, he seems to have refrained.

He refrained even from following the tradition set by previous governments for Middle Eastern jobs, of accommodating party faithful, and simply ignored an area where Pakistan could well secure a foothold. Japan is recruiting against shortages of labour it will face due of an aging and declining population. There will thus be none of the displacements occurring, as in the Gulf, to replace foreign workers by locals. Pakistanis have already found themselves in a substantial number in Japan, though the number should have been larger if Mr Bukhari had been more proactive, and have found that Japanese companies have been good employers. Instead of actively exploring other developed countries, all in Europe, with similarly aging populations, Mr Bukhari is deliberately ignoring an existing opportunity.

Of course, Mr Bukhari alone is not to blame. Just as when he got NAB not to touch him, this event will raise questions about how he got his job. Being a hanger-on of the Prime Minister should not be a qualification for anything, let alone a ministerial-level responsibility.