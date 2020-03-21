Threat of COVID-19 and Preventive Measures

It can be beaten

Coronavirus is a pandemic that’s gradually taking over the whole world, though the plague originally started from China. The news was first reported from Wuhan, China, in the first week of January. People around the world, though aware of the danger, had no idea about the lethal consequences. Most people around the world are still not familiar with the term ‘coronavirus’.

The Coronavirus is a large family of viruses which causes illness in animals or humans. The most recently discovered coronavirus causes COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. This new virus and disease were unknown, before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December last year.

The WHO guideline states that the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Some patients may also have aches, pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected, but don’t develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell. Most people (about 80 percent) recover from the disease without needing special treatment. Around 1 out of every 6 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to get severely ill. Those people with fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.

Pakistan was the last country in the region which reported cases of coronavirus. This means that the government is making, and has made, huge efforts to counter this deadly disease. Therefore, whether the coronavirus can be treated efficiently or not, all the population should abide by the instructions of the WHO and should fight this pandemic together

If you feel any of the above symptoms, medical help should be sought on priority basis and you should inform your doctor regarding your recent travel history so that your issue could be addressed in a more efficient manner. Lots of efforts are also being made to make the vaccine to counter this deadly disease.

There is a huge shortage of masks around the world, and if they are available their price is almost double. WHO has recommended that masks should be worn by only those people who are infected by the COVID-19 or someone is taking care of the person who is infected by this lethal disease. Masks are very important to counter COVID-19 so they should not be used by every individual. as such massive use will create a shortage and they may not be available at the time of need. Therefore, people should refrain from using the facemask if they are not infected by the COVID-19.

Furthermore, the number of cases of coronavrus reported till 14th march were almost about 253,964, and the number of people who died due to this life threatening disease is more than 10,408, by Friday afternoon. Recently, the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister, Sophie Grégoire, has also been tested positive with COVID-19. Health minister and Conservative MP, Nadine Dorries has also became a victim of COVID-19 US President Donald Trump has also imposed travel restrictions, and no flights from Europe are allowed in the USA. The fear of the coronavirus is creating panic and anxiety among the people. There is nothing to worry about this virus because recovery rate from it is 90 percent, if the patient is managed properly. The people who are at more risk are over 70 years of age, specifically with a weak immune system, and only two percent of people who are infected can show serious complications due to this lethal disease. The number of cases of COVID-19 reported in Pakistan were about 467 by Friday. The government of Pakistan has also decided to close its border with Iran for two weeks, and the government will again review the situation after those two weeks. During this time, system of screening against COVID-19 will be made stronger. The Ministry of Education, also decided to close all schools till April 14 due to the COVID-19 threat.

The government has not yet decided to declare emergency, because the deceleration of emergency in Pakistan due to lethal threat of COVID-19 will result in creating more panic among the masses. This decision of not imposing an emergency is a good and necessary step of the government. The government has also decided to run a media campaign on the issue of COVID-19, to create awareness among the masses regarding prevention of this deadly disease .The SAPM on health also said that the government would also request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to close the civil courts and adjourn cases for at least 3 weeks.

Unfortunately, there is no vaccine developed yet to counter COVID-19, but there are some preventive measures which can be very effective. Apart from the masks and a few precautions mentioned above, if a person has visited a public place then hands should wash hands for at least 30 seconds with soap .It is also recommended that a hand sanitizer, which contains almost 60 percent alcohol, should be used to clean hands and should be carried by every individual. People should avoid going out if it is not necessary, and distance should be maintained from those people who are infected by COVID-19. Tables, mobile phones, switch boards, and door handles should be cleaned on a daily basis.

There is no denying that COVID-19 has affected the world very badly, but Pakistan was the last country in the region which reported cases of coronavirus. This means that the government is making, and has made, huge efforts to counter this deadly disease. Therefore, whether the coronavirus can be treated efficiently or not, all the population should abide by the instructions of the WHO and should fight this pandemic together.