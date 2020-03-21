A step in the right direction

Opening Pak-Afghan borders

On March 13 Pakistan closed its borders with Afghanistan on the instruction of the National Security Committee. With coronavirus cases also being reported from Afghanistan this was supposed to be one of the measures aimed at containing the spread of the COVID-19 in Pakistan. The closure of the borders had a negative impact as Afghanistan is largely dependent on Pakistan for the import of wheat which is the staple food item all over the country. Afghan media reported that the price of flour had doubled in Kabul straightaway.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has now ordered the opening of the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman to ease the supplies needed in the negihbouring country. The goodwill gesture would not be lost on Afghanistan as, besides suffering from coronavirus, it is also finding the shrinking of trade opportunities with the region. Its imports from Iran have been reduced on account of the stiffening of the US sanctions combined with the devastating coronavirus impact on Iran while its exports to India through airlines too are in doldrums. Hopefully, the Torkham border would also be soon opened for trade with Afghanistan.

Terrorist incidents in Pakistan orchestrated from areas inside the neighbouring country, combined with Pak-Afghan diplomatic tensions, have over the last few years led to frequent closures of borders between the two countries. The two factors have contributed to a considerable reduction in the volume of Pak- Afghan trade. Pakistani exports to Afghanistan have drastically tumbled to just $1.4 billion in 2018-19 from $2.6 billion in 2010-11 showing how fast Pakistan is losing what was once considered to be its captive market. The space vacated by Pakistan has been filled by Iran and India. Iranian exports to Afghanistan in 2011 stood at $1.88 billion, which in 2019 rose to $2.88 billion.

Geographical proximity provides an edge to Pakistan to have a major share in Kabul’s imports and exports. In an era when trade relations and mutual economic dependence play a more vital role than commonalty of religion, culture and past history Pakistan needs to enhance trade and investment and enter into plans to jointly construct mutually beneficial projects like water storage-cum-power production dams. Pakistan has to abandon the knee jerk reaction of closing the borders at minor instigations.