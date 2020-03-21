Sindh reports 14 new cases, national tally mounts to 510

— No new cases in Punjab, elsewhere

— Government data shows 4 completely recovered so far

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department Spokesperson Meeran Yousuf on Saturday announced 15 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 267.

With the emergence of new cases, Pakistan’s total coronavirus cases currently stand at 510.

In a related development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has convened the first meeting of its Crisis Management Committee (CMC) on Mar 24.

According to the notification issued by the LHC registrar, the meeting will be presided over by LHC Chief Justice Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.

IMRAN RULES OUT LOCKDOWN FOR NOW

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that Pakistan’s “hot and dry” weather will help to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, urging citizens to exercise social distancing and self-discipline, as the first coronavirus patient died in Karachi.

The prime minister, while speaking to a small group of journalists, ruled out a complete lockdown in the country as a measure to contain the outbreak, adding that Centre “might consider a nationwide lockdown if things get out of hand”.

“It is very important that those who show symptoms of coronavirus must go into self-quarantine,” he said, adding that people should avoid social gatherings for the next two months.

“We can manage the outbreak. There is a difference of opinion, but some doctors say that the type of heat Pakistan experiences, that makes the virus lose its effectiveness to spread,” he said.

The prime minister said that the situation is being monitored and tracked on a daily basis and Pakistan is learning from the experience of various countries, especially China, to tackle this menace.

He said that the government is fully alert to the threat and it has been decided that all federal ministers will be available in Islamabad during the crisis and nobody would go on leave. He also said that he will update the people about the coronavirus situation twice a week. He added that no information will be withheld from the people so that prompt action can be taken.

Dispelling the impression created by some media channels on the steps taken by the federal government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister said that the government was in constant contact with the Chinese government since the first case of coronavirus emerged in the country.

“When cases were traced in Iran, we also started communicating with Tehran regarding the situation,” he added.