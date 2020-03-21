Quarantine expo 

The world is suffering from the worst conditions, as the strain of coronavirus Covid-19 spreads rapidly. This virus is dangerous for humans as it is spreading from person to person without showing the initial symptoms. This virus is spreading badly all over Pakistan especially Sindh.

Therefore, Sindh Government has announced to convert Karachi expo center into 10,000-bed isolation hospital for coronavirus patients. “At the moment, 208 patients of coronavirus — including 57 in Karachi and 151 in Sukkur are under treatment in the province after 36 more tested positive in the province today, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said at the daily-meeting of Sindh Task Force to curb the virus. “WE NEED TO PREVENT THE SPREAD,” The hospital’s paramedic staff, doctors, beds, medicines, and necessary equipment has already been made available.

Our Government is taking all the possible steps to fight against this virus. Do cooperate with the government. Avoid social gatherings, and stay at home following the precautionary measures.

Suman Faheem

Karachi