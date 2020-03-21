Punjab announces partial lockdown to curb virus spread

–Sindh govt devises a two-pronged strategy to deal with rising cases

LAHORE/KARACHI: In wake of a surge in novel coronavirus cases across Pakistan, the Punjab government on Saturday announced a partial lockdown for two days to contain the outbreak.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that of the total, 106 COVID-19 cases were reported in Dera Gazi Khan, 20 in Lahore, four in Multan and one in Rawalpindi.

Buzdar said that the government has ordered the closure of all shopping malls and markets across the province for the next two days with effect from 9 pm on Saturday till 9 am on Tuesday. However, he added medical stores and shops selling essential food items will remain open.

He appealed to the people to stay home to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The chief minister explained the government is not declaring a lockdown in the province but urging social distancing.

Earlier, on March 20, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) had ruled out the need for an immediate lockdown all over the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had presided over a meeting of the committee in Islamabad. The committee had unanimously decided to not declare a lockdown all over the country.

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister had issued directives for keeping the people posted about the pandemic situation. He had said that the government is utilising all resources at its disposal in its fight against the infection.

He had emphasised the need for adopting precautionary measures to stop further spread of the disease.

SINDH GOVT DEVISES TWO-PRONGED STRATEGY:

The Sindh government also prepared a strategy to deal with the rising number of coronavirus patients in the province as the tally crossed 350 on Saturday.

The authorities devised a two-pronged strategy to deal with the virus as only patients with severe symptoms would be quarantined at the hospitals in case the government faces short of spaces.

Those who are declared out of danger will be isolated at their homes, however, police will be deployed at their homes to keep a watch on their movement. Neither the patient would be allowed to meet anyone nor would any visitors be allowed.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that so far 2,700 tests have been carried out for COVID-19 in the province, of these tests, 101 were declared as positive in Karachi, one in Hyderabad and 255 in Sukkur where pilgrims took tests for the disease after returning from Iran via Taftan.