PPP leader says Centre should support Sindh in fight against corona

KARACHI: PPP Leader Sharmila Farooqui said on Saturday that the federal government should come forward with concrete measures to fully and immediately support the Sindh government for its fight against coronavirus, so that time may not run out.

“Sindh government has adopted strong strategy to tackle coronavirus, which has been applauded not only in the country but also in other parts of the world. The federal government should monitor the steps being taken in the world countries like China and Italy. It should also learn lessons from these countries,” she said in a statement issued today.

She said that Sindh government had made a task force which was daily monitoring situation of coronavirus cases and taken steps to control the disease. The provincial government has decided to convert Expo Centre Karachi as Isolation Centre. It has also established Isolation Centre in Gadap, Larkana, Sukkur and other districts of Sindh. “The federal government should provide ventilators, kits, masks and other necessary equipment for these isolation centres besides providing other necessary support. The federal government also needs to launch country-wide awareness campaigns so that people could be able to learn preventive measures, she added.

The PPP leader said: “The cases in the country, particularly in Sindh, are rising fast, so hard measures are needed to contain the virus. The disease cases could go out of control if we make any late, because our healthcare system is not so large. Like Sindh government’s effective steps against the coronavirus, all other provinces should also follow the suit. To achieve the desired goals against the disease, the federal government support is mandatory for all the province with immediate effect. We can defeat this pandemic with unity and firm resolve.”

Referring to a report, she said: “Countries have two options: either they should fight hard to control the epidemic or they may suffer a massive epidemic. Spain, Germany, France and the US all have more cases than Italy, but it ordered the lockdown, while the US, UK, Switzerland and Netherlands have so far chosen the mitigation strategy. That means they’re giving up without a fight. However, China announced lockdown of Wuhan. France, Spain or Philippines, have also ordered heavy lockdowns.”

China on Thursday reported no new local infections for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began three months ago, reaching a milestone in its battle with the deadly outbreak that has upended daily life and economic activity around the world, she said.

She stressed the need that the timely transfer of patients, treatment and quarantine measures for confirmed or suspected patients and close contacts are mandatory. People should leave home except for groceries, work, pharmacy, hospital, bank, insurance company or any other necessary work. Children should not be taken out of homes for a walk or any entertainment. There is need to suspend entertainment activities including sports, movies, museums, municipal celebrations, and wedding ceremonies, she further said.

She informed that China has announced to provide grant assistance of USD 4 million along with 300,000 medical face masks, 10 ventilators, and other equipment to Pakistan. “US on Thursday announced an initial aid of $1 million to Pakistan in order to help the country in combating coronavirus outbreak. The World Bank would provide $238 million and the ADB $350 million to Pakistan in support for the COVID-19 emergency response and to address the socio-economic disruption associated with it,” Sharmila said.

She stated: “Since the outbreak began, around 207,855 confirmed cases had been reported globally. Within China, there have been 81,174 confirmed cases, including 3,242 deaths. Outside China, there have been 126,681 confirmed cases in 165 countries, areas and territories across the globe including 5,406 deaths.”