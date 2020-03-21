PEMRA asks TV channels to propagate social distancing

–Journalist says the decision should have been taken weeks ago, urges complete lockdown

LAHORE: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday advised all media houses to promote a culture of social distancing amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through TV shows.

In its letter to all the media houses, the regulatory body asked to conduct programs aimed at promoting social distancing without inviting the live audience in view of precautionary measures advised by the health experts and guidelines issued by the government, besides public may be educated on social distancing through short messages.

PEMRA stated that all media houses are also advised to telecast programs of public interest such as movies, popular dramas, award shows etc. in order to motivate the public to stay at home and watch their favourite programs on TV instead of socialising and exposing themselves to this pandemic.

This pandemic is a global crisis and no government can alone defeat it, therefore, it is the responsibility of every one of us to play our part for safety and protection of our countrymen by adopting precautionary measures and encouraging the whole nation to adopt such measures at their homes, workplaces and avoid public exposure unless inevitable, the letter stated.

PEMRA also stated it has been observed that some satellite TV channels are conducting morning shows as well as satirical/comedy shows inviting live audience/general public and roadshows/sting programs engaging public.

“It is an established fact that COVID-19 is contagious and spread from one person to another, therefore, a reasonable distance is i.e. one meter approximately should be maintained in order to secure oneself as well as others,” PEMRA said.

PEMRA feared that organising such shows or programs, involving public participation may create a serious threat for the channels and participating audience which may cause further spread of COVID-19 (if anyone is affected).

‘GREAT SUGGESTIONS’

Talking to Pakistan Today, senior journalist and anchor Zarrar Khuhro, said these are great suggestions by PEMRA and he agrees with them.

“Media’s responsibility at this point in time is not only to educate the masses about this virus but also to practice what it preaches i.e. by maintaining and implementing the advisable distance between the guests/panelists on their respective shows,” Khuhro said.

He added that TV anchors are not experts on this virus so it is about time that they fact check things, listen to doctors and other medical practitioners before giving any verdicts in their respective shows.

While, senior journalist and talk show host at Hum News, Adil Shahzeb, said that it is a delayed step although it is in the right direction and the media should implement it without fail.

However, this particular advisory is self-contradictory at the same time when it states “it is an established fact that Covid-19 is contagious as it spreads from one person to another. Well, Covid-19 is as contagious in TV studios as it is in our restaurants, shopping malls and mosques,” Shahzeb said.

He advised that in plain words lockdown at least for two weeks and aggressive testing only way forward.

“By delaying a lockdown the government will be complicit in multiplying the cases,” Shahzeb opined.

a ban on international flights should have been announced in early March, he said, criticising delay in such decisions.

“They will eventually lockdown too but by then the cases would be multiplied a few times,” Shahzeb feared. He stated that it is incompetence, lack of timely proactive and aggressive approach, unlike Sindh.