Pakistan must move towards a lockdown, says Bilawal

As coronavirus cases continue to increase on Saturday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan must move towards a lockdown as soon as possible.

Taking to Twitter, the PPP chief said, “Pakistan must move towards a #lockdown. Every hour, every day that we delay is going to make dealing with the pandemic more difficult. We’re already late, should’ve done it earlier, need decisive action ASAP to mitigate this crisis now.”

“No province can handle this alone. We need the full force of the federal government to facilitate a lockdown, increase tests and assistance for those in need. While we hope for the best we must prepare for the worst,” he said.

“At this rate our health system will be overwhelmed. We must learn from the experience of other countries. It’s a question of when not if. Stay at home now until the government makes up its mind. Stay at home to protect yourselves & others,” he added.

Two days ago, after the Sindh government had imposed a partial lockdown in the province, Bilawal had urged the federal government to lock down the entire country in a bid to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

A day later, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed the hope that Pakistan’s “hot and dry” weather will help to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, urging citizens to exercise social distancing and self-discipline, as the first coronavirus patient died in Karachi.

The prime minister, while speaking to a small group of journalists, had ruled out a complete lockdown in the country as a measure to contain the outbreak, adding that Centre “might consider a nationwide lockdown if things get out of hand”.

“It is very important that those who show symptoms of coronavirus must go into self-quarantine,” he had said, adding that people should avoid social gatherings for the next two months.

“We can manage the outbreak. There is a difference of opinion, but some doctors say that the type of heat Pakistan experiences, that makes the virus lose its effectiveness to spread,” he had said.