Pakistan day under Corona

Every year, Pakistan Day was celebrated enthusiastically in all the cities and small towns in Pakistan. However, this year due to the global emergency of coronavirus, the government has decided to cancel out the much awaited Parade in the federal capital in order to save the public from crowded gatherings. Undoubtedly, it will be a devastating moment for all the Pakistanis but as responsible citizens it is a duty of all of us to respect our government’s order and avoid unnecessary public meetings. Furthermore, in this time of national calamity, we all need to stand together and support each other in order to fight against this threat.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad