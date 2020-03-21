KP Assembly speaker inaugurates first coronavirus testing lab

PESHAWAR: Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has inaugurated the latest PCR testing machinery for the coronavirus test at Shaheena Jamil Trust Hospital, Frontier Medical College.

This is the first machine of its kind in Hazara Division, which is going to provide by Dr Shaheena Jamil, founder of Shaheena Jamil Trust Hospital on the efforts and request of Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

The corona test of the poor in this laboratory will be completely free. The said testing equipment and machinery have approved by the National Institute of Health Islamabad. In addition, a quarantine center is also being set up with the efforts of Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, who will be able to care for about 50 coronary patients.

In accordance with the principles adopted by the World Health Organization, NIH Islamabad and CDC, a complete Isolated Virology Laboratory has been set up which also includes the latest CEPHIED Smart cycler-2. There is also a cabinet and a freezer of minus 25 degrees centigrade. Sixteen tests will be possible on this machine simultaneously to check for the coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that people should take all precautions in which environment and body cleanliness were the most important. Strictly follow government orders and preventive measures, and cope with this outbreak with courage.

He termed the Hazara Division’s first laboratory established for the Corona test a blessing to the people and said that if any suspected patient was found, he would not have to go to Islamabad for the test but in his hometown of Abbottabad will be able to get the test done.