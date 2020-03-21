Info adviser hails people’s response to CM’s call

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest & Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said in order to limit the spread of novel coronavirus the way the people of Sindh had confined to their homes on the appeal of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was commendable.

He said that the most effective way to keep themselves safe from getting affected by coronavirus was caution. He said that the more the people would be cautioned the more they would be successful in keeping themselves as well as others safe from getting affected by the virus. In a message on Saturday, Shah said that the efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his complete team were highly praiseworthy.

The minister said that the history would always remember the sincere efforts and the timely taken steps by Chief Minister Sindh against this pandemic. He said that Chairman Pakistan People’s Party had already given clear directives to the Sindh government about taking every possible step to counter or limit this pandemic. Shah said that whatever Sindh government had done so far to limit the spread of coronavirus in the province was being appreciated worldwide.

The whole Sindh government on the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was vigorously monitoring the constantly changing situation, he added. Shah assured that every possible measure was being adopted to limit the spread of coronavirus. The minister said that the cooperation of the public with the Sindh government was an exemplary.

On the other hand, the way the volunteers had come forward and became the helping hand of the government was also laudable, Shah said. The minister also thanked all the welfare organizations for their cooperation with the Sindh government. He hoped that with all these collective efforts, we would get rid of this pandemic soon.