Government suspend int’l flight operations for two weeks

–More cases emerge in all Punjab, Sindh, Balcohistan and KP, tally at 666

–Buzdar announces partial lockdown in Punjab, urges people to self-isolate

–Railways suspends 34 trains; AJK bans inter-provincial transport for 3 days

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to suspend all international flight operations for two weeks as part of measures to contain the potential spread of coronavirus in the country which has so far infected 666 people.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yousaf said that the restriction on flights will be effective from 8 pm on Saturday and to April 4. He, however, said that flights carrying diplomats and cargo ships will continue their operations during this period.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said that the government has decided to chalk out a mechanism for sharing and exchanging information between federal and provincial governments about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Mirza said that all provinces of the country now have laboratories where coronavirus tests can be done. He said that the number of laboratories would further be increased.

In his remarks, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal expressed confidence that nation and civil and military leadership would win fight against COVID-19 through joint efforts.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzaal said that 20,000 testing kits have arrived from China and handed over to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

He said that China will provide 100 ventilators to Pakistan in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the administration of Karachi airport also started screening passengers on domestic flights. The travelers will now have to go through screening procedures before boarding and after disembarking from the flights. International flights will also be properly disinfected.

NEW CASES SURFACE:

All provinces reported new cases of the viral disease, taking the toll to 666.

41 new coronavirus cases were detected in Punjab, according to Qaiser Asif, the provincial health department spokesperson. Punjab’s tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 137. Among these, 20 cases were confirmed in Lahore while 106 were in Dera Ghazi Khan, four in Gujranwala, one in Rawalpindi, one in Multan and two in Jhelum.

Sindh also confirmed 90 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 357. The new cases were detected in pilgrims who returned from Iran and were quarantined in Sukkur, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh health department.

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), taking the provincial total to 27. According to the KP health department, one of the cases has a foreign travel history while the other is a case of local transmission.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus in the province, taking the provincial tally to 104. All the new cases have emerged from the quarantine centre in Quetta.

PARTIAL LOCKDOWN IN PUNJAB:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also announced a partial lockdown in the province. Shopping malls and other public places would be closed from 9 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Tuesday whereas pharmacies, petrol pumps and grocery stores will be allowed to remain open during this period. Buzdar also called upon the public to self-isolate for the next two days and announced that a “coronavirus emergency ordinance” will be introduced on Tuesday.

Provincial Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Captain (r) Mohammad Usman announced that 127,000 face masks are being produced in the province every day. He added that 50,000 masks are being produced in Lahore, 40,000 in Rawalpindi and 20,000 in Faisalabad respectively along with other cities in the province. Usman added that the department is also working on increasing the supply of sanitisers and people would soon hear “good news”.

A 240-bed quarantine centre was established in the Dina area of Jhelum. Dina Assistant Commissioner Ali Bajwa said that the quarantine centre has been established in a private college and another 120-bed quarantine centre will be established at a campus of Punjab University in the city. He added that the Punjab government would be responsible for providing food to those quarantined while arrangements for conducting tests have also been made.

AJK SUSPENDS INTER-PROVINCIAL TRANSPORT FOR 3 DAYS:

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government also announced a complete suspension of inter-provincial transport for three days beginning from Friday as a preventive measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the home department, no public transport vehicle is allowed to leave or enter anywhere in the territory. The notification also stated that violators would be punished under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1958.

ALL PROVINCES EQUIPPED TO CONDUCT TESTS:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that all provinces of the country now have laboratories where coronavirus tests can be done.

Speaking at a press conference, Mirza said that the number of labs would increase in the future.

34 TRAINS SUSPENDED:

Earlier, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that 34 trains will be suspended until the 15th of Ramzan as few people now travel amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Rasheed said that some 12 trains, including Khushal, Shah Latif and Ravi Express, would stop running from Sunday, while the rest of the 34 trains would stop working from midnight on March 24. The minister urged people to not travel unless necessary and said that no employees of the railways department would be fired during this time.

LHC CONVENES CMC MEETING:

In a related development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has convened the first meeting of its Crisis Management Committee (CMC) on Mar 24.

According to the notification issued by the LHC registrar, the meeting will be presided over by LHC Chief Justice Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.

Separately, a coronavirus case also emerged in the Pakistan embassy in the United States. After the confirmation of the case, the patient was quarantined to prevent virus spread.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that Pakistan’s “hot and dry” weather will help to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, urging citizens to exercise social distancing and self-discipline, as the first coronavirus patient died in Karachi.

The prime minister, while speaking to a small group of journalists, ruled out a complete lockdown in the country as a measure to contain the outbreak, adding that Centre “might consider a nationwide lockdown if things get out of hand”.

“It is very important that those who show symptoms of coronavirus must go into self-quarantine,” he said, adding that people should avoid social gatherings for the next two months.

“We can manage the outbreak. There is a difference of opinion, but some doctors say that the type of heat Pakistan experiences, that makes the virus lose its effectiveness to spread,” he said.